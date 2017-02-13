Frank Ocean said he wanted to do the Prince tribute at the Grammys, but that job went to Bruno Mars. And Mars did a stellar job with support from the best help possible as The Time took the stage with him. In the end, they all did a tremendous job paying homage to the iconic musician who gave us “1999,” “When Doves Cry” and countless other classic songs.

The set opened with the Morris Day-led band dancing, grooving and ripping right through their early ’80s hits “Jungle Love” and “The Bird.” The song selection was fitting since both had the Purple Ones’ fingerprints all over them with Prince sharing writing and production credits on each. The Minneapolis-based pop/funk band rose to prominence in the mid-80s often touring with Prince and was included in the hit film Purple Rain. Watch their performance in the clip above.