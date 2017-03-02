Bruno Mars Is The World’s Best Solo Dancer In His Animated ‘That’s What I Like’ Video

03.02.17

Bruno Mars’ joyous brand of revitalized funk/R&B has been slowly matriculating its way to the top of the Billboard charts and into everybody’s hearts. I, for one, used to be a hater — I thought I was above the ubiquity of “Uptown Funk” — but Mars’ exuberant third record 24K Magic completely won me over. I was swept away in his undeniable passion for regular things like going to the club, dancing, and falling in love. If you’d been raised in Hawaii by a family of musicians, then maybe you’d share in this kind of effortless happiness too.

We named 24K Magic one of the best R&B albums of 2016, but Mars is keeping it alive in 2017 too, but sharing the quirky, animated video for “That’s What I Like.” In the clip, above, he dances on his own alongside a quickly series of quickly-shifting, illustrated props.

Only Bruno could make dancing alone for three and a half minutes straight look like so much fun, and as he details the different ways that he and a female companion can travel the world and spend their time, he’s guaranteed to win over a bunch more hearts. How could you possibly resist a guy this charming and earnest? Watch above and check out the rest of 24K Magic below to be won over for yourself.

