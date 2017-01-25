How Spotify Changed The Game

Bruno Mars Is Bringing His ’24K Magic’ To The Grammys

01.25.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Bruno Mars will be one of music stars who will get a moment to shine in the spotlight at this year’s Grammys. On Wednesday, the four-time award winner was announced as one of the show’s performers for music’s big night on Sunday, February 12 for the annual awards presentation.

Mars joins previously announced performers Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban in taking the stage. It will be his fourth time gracing the event with a performance and his first since 2013, when he performed twice that night.

It’s not the only time he could hear his name called during the evening either. He is nominated in the Album of the Year category for his work on Adele’s 25. Her appearance on the show was also confirmed earlier this week as well, setting up the event as much watch television for music lovers and fans.

Mars is coming off a strong 2016 campaign that saw the release of his third studio album, 24K Magic, a project that made Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums list. The project debuted at no. 2 on the Billboard 200 in its first week.

Hosted by the Late Late Show‘s James Corden, the 59th Grammy Awards are set to air live on Sunday, February 12 on CBS.

TAGSBRUNO MARSGRAMMYS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP