Buddy Flexes A Refined Flow On The Single ‘That Much’ From His Upcoming EP ‘Magnolia’

08.10.17 2 hours ago

Buddy/Cool LIL Company

Following the release of his Ocean & Montana EP with Kaytranada, Compton rapper Buddy is back today to announce another new EP, Magnolia. Just like on Ocean & Montana, Buddy chose to work with one producer across the entire project, this time using Los Angeles hip-hop production and songwriting duo, Mike & Keys (formerly known as The Futuristiks).

While the left-field sonics of his previous EP proved how dexterous Buddy can be with tracks like “Find Me” and “World of Wonders,” Magnolia presents a more soulful canvas for the up-and-coming, young rapper to display his craft. This is actually the second time Mike & Keys have collaborated with Buddy — the first being the rapper’s 2016 breakout single, “Shine.” Together, the three artists share a natural chemistry that stems from a common musical foundation in gospel and the music of the church.

“That Much,” which debuted via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show during Carl Chery’s Cosign segment, is the first single from the new project, and finds Buddy employing a more refined flow indicative of the rapper’s growth and maturation since he first came on the scene way back as part of Pharrell Williams’ I Am Other multi-media creative collective/record label. The track is available now across all digital platforms and Magnolia is due later this year via Buddy’s own Cool LIL Company. Play “That Much” below and keep your eyes peeled for more from Buddy soon.

