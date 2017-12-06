Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’d told me at the beginning of 2017 my new favorite subgenre of rap music video would be “rappers riding around in cars with their grandmothers,” I’d have asked for the address of your dispensary, but here we are.

Buddy joins elite company with his video for “That Much,” from his joint EP with production duo Mike & Keys, Magnolia. The video finds the Compton rapper cruising the streets sitting shotgun with granny in the backseat, spitting the dagger-sharp verses that defined his most recent collaborative, Los Angeles-address-themed project.

He eventually makes it out to the Hollywood Hills, where he gets some game from Mike Epps and plays a game of dominoes with a rowdy bunch of the comedian’s friends. He also tries on a pair of Epps’ skates make from a pair of Chuck Taylor All-Stars (SUPER WEST COAST) before taking a dip in the house’s pool with alongside some sunbathing beauties. If you’re still at work you may want to close this tab before that part.

Buddy is currently on tour with Syd on her Always Never Home tour, with the final stop wrapping up the tour in their shared hometown of Los Angeles tonight at the Novo in downtown Los Angeles.