Fixing da laces on these pony-skin, python Flee3's #FleebokerIsBack #Fleeboks @reebokclassics 👟 A post shared by @mr_camron on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:57am PST

The latest rapper to get a signature Reebok shoe may come as a surprise when compared to the brand’s most recent artist collaborations. Rather than selecting another younger-skewing act, they are giving the classic heads a look with a fresh take on the DMX Run 10 alongside former Diplomats frontman, Cam’ron. Cam himself announced the upcoming release with an Instagram post calling them “Fleeboks” with a photo of himself adjusting the fit on the rope laces.

The DMX Run 10 “Cam’ron” is the latest collaboration in a longstanding relationship between the Diplomat captain and the iconic athletic apparel company. It features a blackout colorway, pony hair on the tongue, and a tilapia scale-pattered inlay on the upper to pay tribute to the Harlem rapper’s favorite meal. The pony hair is a nod to his iconic fur coats, which were a staple of his wardrobe during the height of Dipset mania in the early 2000s. As further acknowledgment of Cam’s illustrious career, the shoe’s DMX cushioning system sits on an icy blue-and-purple outsole designed to evoke the colors of the cover of his 2004 album, Purple Haze, with a metal badge on the tongue highlighting his “Killa Cam” nickname.

The Reebok DMX Run 10 “Cam’ron” will be available as of Cyber Monday (November 27) for $200 at Reebok.com and select retailers worldwide. See below for more high-resolution images.