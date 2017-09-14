This is soooo crazy ,beautiful and unbelievable.Thank you BET and thank all you GUYS :')Proud woman A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Cardi B’s rise from a viral Bronx star to the toast of hip-hop is one of 2017’s more surprising stories. She’s already run through a gamut of gossip stories whether it be engagement rumors, her past remarks on social media, her desires to work with every female rapper and a constant retort from haters and more. Now the Trini-Dominican rapper finds herself in elite company, at least when it comes to this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

The newcomer shares top billing with DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar as all three artists have nine nominations apiece. In particular, Cardi’s up for the night’s top prize as MVP of the Year along with Rookie of the Year, Single of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Best Mixtape, Impact Track and Best Hip-Hop Style. All in total, her nine nominations are among the most in show history, regardless of gender.

Also among those nominated are Jay-Z and Chance The Rapper with five nominations apiece. The Roc Nation mogul and Chicago wunderkind are both up for Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year, Hustler of the Year. Jay-Z is up for Album of the Year with 4:44 while Chance is up for the Hot Ticker Performer Award. Future and Migos each have four nominations and are both up for Album of the Year, Single of the Year and the Made You Look award, given to the artist with the best style.

The awards themselves are making a change. For the first time in the show’s eleven year history, it will not be taking place in Atlanta. Instead, the performances, cyphers and more will be taking their talents down to South Beach in Miami. The show will be taped on October 6 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater and will air on October 10 at 8 p.m. EST / 7 CT.

Aware of the damage Hurricane Irma has caused the coastal city, BET interim head of programming Connie Orlando said in a statement, “While BET is extremely excited to bring the BET Hip Hop Awards to Miami, we remain sensitive to the millions of victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with those who are facing the impact of this catastrophic storm. As a network, we are committed to offering our full support during this most devastating time. Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’ will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”

You can see the full list of nominees here.