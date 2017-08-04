LAWD !!!! BODAK WHATS POPPIN TORONTO!!!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Cardi B is a Bronx, New York rapper of Dominican descent. This week, she’s been turning up at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Caribana’s various events, and it looks like she’s having the time of her life. Caribana festival is a Canadian celebration Caribbean culture and traditions held each summer in the city of Toronto, Ontario. The locals appear to be getting a kick out Cardi as well; a video she posted to Instagram captured a crowd of hundreds singing along to her hit “Bodak Yellow,” which is currently burning up the charts and the subject of much discussion online and in real life. Cardi, who started out as an exotic dancer in the clubs of New York, rose to fame through her appearances on popular VH1 reality show, Love & Hip-Hop, but her reception — both stateside and abroad — is proving that she is more than just another C-list celebrity riding out her 15 minutes in the limelight.

Cardi has received co-signs from A-list actors like Idris Elba, who shouted her out while on press tour for his new movie The Dark Tower, and rap’s former Queen B, Lil Kim, who has expressed a desire to remake her 1997 hit remix “Not Tonight (Ladies’ Night)” with Cardi. The fiery Bronx lyricist signed her first major deal with Atlantic Records, then celebrated with her first major magazine cover on The Fader.

Even stans for rap’s current queen Nicki Minaj have recognized Cardi as a threat to the head Barb’s title, launching a harassment campaign aimed at knocking Cardi’s upward climb toward superstardom. But the slick-talking, outrageously bombastic Cardi has merely kept to her hustle. Throughout it all, Cardi has maintained the same level of “keep it real” relatability that made her famous in the first place, still calling herself the “regular degular shmegular” girl she was as the scrappy underdog on Love & Hip-Hop.

She still goes on hilarious Instagram rants for her 8.1 million followers, often offering sneak peeks into her real life, with her sister, cousins, nieces, and mom making cameos in her videos of her goofball antics at home. The only thing she’s changed is her teeth; after years of being bullied for her crooked smile, she used her first big money (after buying her mom a new crib) on dental surgery.