Rapped a map version of #BodakYellow for my babies today. pic.twitter.com/W9iJdzTtdP — Erica B. (@ericabuddington) August 25, 2017

A long time ago, someone (do you kids know who KRS-One is?) said that rap is “edutainment,” meaning that it could be used to educate as much as it could to entertain. We’ve seen this in practice a few times; recently a Harvard Student turned in his thesis as a rap album, and a great many songs, such as Nas’ “I Can,” have been used to try to convey life lessons to the youth. However, Erica Buddington, a sixth grade teacher at Capital Preparatory Schools in Harlem, New York, has taken the concept one step further in a story reported by Buzzfeed.

Seeing that her kids loved “Bodak Yellow,” the infectious Cardi B jam that’s currently running rampart on the charts, as they continued “beating on tables during instructions” in class, but “were at a low proficiency” for subjects like Geography and History, she decided to remix the chart-topper into an educational bop.