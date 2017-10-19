Cardi B Rocked A Hot Pink Feather Boa To Flex ‘Bodak Yellow’ On The Late Night Circuit

Cardi B’s massive single “Bodak Yellow” had the kind of fairytale ascent that most rappers only dream about. After appearing on the cover of the Fader and getting signed to Atlantic records, Cardi’s sizzling single had a slow and steady build all the way to the No. 1 slot on the Billboard chart, breaking a whole host of records in the meantime. It’s possible that she just might change the rap game forever, if she can turn this enormous success into a career in music that has longevity.

As she attempts to do just that, Cardi hit the late night circuit last night to try out the song on television. On Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, Cardi swaggered out in a full hot-pink feather boa and sequined top and pants, plus some stunning, glittery shades, to let everyone know that she’s not going anywhere. Yes, Post Malone and 21 Savage may have just claimed the No. 1 Billboard spot this week with their new collaboration “Rockstar,” but that doesn’t mean the power of “Bodak Yellow” is diminished at all. The track already broke multiple records for female rappers by sitting pretty on top for three weeks.

Watch her bask in all that glory up top, and look for much more from Cardi very soon. And by now, if you haven’t checked out her mixtapes Gangsta B*tch Music Volumes 1 and 2, you’re only playing yourself.

