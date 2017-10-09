Getty Image

2017 continues to be the year of Cardi B and “Bodak Yellow.” For those keeping up with the accolades of the Bronx born rapper, she has already secured the first No. 1 record for a solo female rapper since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. The song has not only changed Cardi’s life, it has also improved the life of her dentist who has seen business skyrocket since the song’s release. Cardi even snagged three trophies at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards including Single of the Year and Best New Artist and is confident that she could rip any beat and any flow to shreds. With her third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Cardi’s lead single has made even more history. It is now the longest-running No. 1 single for a solo female rapper, ever.

Per Billboard, Cardi’s reign at the top has now outlasted the only other single from a solo female rapper to reach the summit. Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” entered the chart at No. 1 in November 1998 and lasted for two weeks until Divine’s “Lately” unseated it.

"Bodak Yellow" is now the longest running solo female rap #1 in Hot 100 history. — chart data (@chartdata) October 9, 2017

Cardi may have a little trouble holding onto the top spot. Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” collaboration is still holding on to its No. 2 spot on the Hot 100 after leaping “Bodak Yellow” to take the top spot on the Streaming Songs chart. The biggest threat to Cardi’s money moves comes from one of Cardi’s newest admirers in Beyonce. The pop superstar jumped on J Balvin and Willy William’ emerging single, “Mi Gente,” and helped it rocket up the charts from 21 last week to number 3 this week. Regardless of how the chart shakes out next week, credit to Cardi B for setting a new standard on the Billboard chart for female rappers who needed no features to succeed.