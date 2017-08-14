@iamcardib #BodakYellow en vivo desde la carroza de La Mega en el Desfile Dominicano 🇩🇴. @majorworldespanol A post shared by Mega 97.9 FM (@mega979nyc) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Cardi B stays representing for the Bronx, New York, women in hip-hop, and her cultural roots, so it should come as no surprise that her hit single, “Bodak Yellow,” which is already blowing up internationally, with co-signs from A-List actors like Idris Elba, is getting an international remix of its own — this time in Spanish.

Cardi, who is Dominican and Trinidadian, debuted a Spanish language version of “Bodak Yellow” at the Dominican Day Parade in Manhattan, telling fans that the full version will be out later this week, tweeting, “Drops This Friday Aug 18 Everywhere. #waitonit.” According to Remezcla, the remix features fellow New York-raised Dominican rapper Messiah El Artista. Both artists were on the La Mega 97.9 float when the track was premiered at the parade.

“Bodak Yellow” is currently No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest-charting single by an unaccompanied female rapper since 2014’s “Anaconda.” It’s no wonder Nicki stans are currently in Cardi’s grill regarding her celebratory Instagram posts. As proven by her knockout performance at the BET Awards afterparty show, and her sudden appearance alongside every major rapper in the game, including Drake, the Atlantic-signed sparkplug is showing no signs of slowing down yet.

With the remix of “Bodak” dropping this week, it may just be time to brush up on your Spanish so you can sing along when this inevitably smashes the dance floor at your local Labor Day parties.