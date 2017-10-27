Cardi B

A model claiming to be the man from the cover art for Cardi B.’s first mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1, is suing for unlicensed use of his image. There’s just one, little problem: It’s not really him. Kevin Brophy is claiming that he is the man going down on Cardi on the cover due to what he calls a distinctive back tattoo. According to TMZ Brophy discovered the “unauthorized” use of “his” image when a friend of his noted the similarities to his ink and told him that he was on the cover, “cunnilinging [sic] this rapper called Cardi B.”

Brophy further claims that the confusion extends to his own family members; he says that his young son keeps bringing up the picture, asking him who the woman in the picture is. He says that he’s had the tattoo for ten years and that he had never spoken to or heard of Cardi B until the photo was brought to his attention — he would have been added in Photoshop.

However, internet personality and comedian @the6atSix took to Instagram to refute Brophy’s claims, providing a video of the photoshoot that resulted in the Gangsta Bitch Music cover which depicts himself getting cozy with the burgeoning rap superstar. His caption reads: “Whoever this f*ckin bum ass “Kevin Brophy” is needs to find another way to finesse food for his kids. F*ckin lame ass n—-. @iamcardib iunno if this sh*t is real but it’s all over the fuckin internet right now. Tag Cardi, tag TMZ, tag Worldstar. This n—- a FRAUD n I’m not sue’n cardi for shit. Lesson learned??? DONT TRY TO SUE PEOPLE WHEN YOU DONT KNOW WA GWAN! #N—-TriedToFinesse #HeFailed @tmz_tv @worldstar @theshaderoom @balleralert”

Whether or not Brophy was trying to finesse or just made an honest mistake remains to be seen, but either way, it doesn’t look like he’ll be touching any of Cardi’s hard-earned riches anytime soon.