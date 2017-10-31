It's Bruella to you!! #dresstobefree A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Cardi B is putting a cap on an already stellar 2017 with a Halloween for the ages. First of all, her brand new Rolling Stone cover dropped today, catapulting her to the ranks of all the rock and roll greats. Secondly, she dressed up as Cruella “Bruella” De Vil for the holiday, and her look is outrageously good. “It’s Bruella to you!! #dresstobefree,” she wrote on the caption of her Instagram post of the costume, as she heads out to an even that corresponds with the hashtag.

Of course, no matter how good she looks today, nothing is really going to top the huge smile and shrieks that she wore when her boyfriend, Migos’ Offset proposed to her in front of a huge crowd in Philly over the weekend. This came after a confirmation from her that the two were already engaged, which she later squashed, and a very recent and public declaration of a breakup.

After the two got back together, and made things official, Cardi was feeling herself — and what better villainess to play on Halloween than the ever fabulous Cruella? Cruella might be selfish, but she damn sure knows how to get what she wants. That’s a quality her and Cardi share, but one of the only ones, as this Instagram video proves, she can barely even pretend to be snobby like Cruella:

BRUELLA DE VILLE is on her way!! #dresstobefreeEVENT A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

And although Offset hasn’t posted any costume pictures himself, he’s clearly thrilled about Cardi’s latest accomplishment: