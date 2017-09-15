Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B dropped by the Breakfast Club radio show to talk about all of her many BET nominations (she doesn’t know what the “Made You Look” award is for, either), the “Love Galore” remix with SZA (soon come, if there’s a God), and the years-long grind it takes to become an “overnight success” (she says she was chasing down the hosts of the show to give them demos).

She also addresses, indirectly, the elephant in the room when it comes to her and Nicki Minaj. After much (seriously, much) prodding from Charlamagne Tha God, Cardi reveals that the controversial lyrics of her verse from G-Eazy’s raucous “No Limit” — particularly the line that goes “Can you stop with all the subs? B*tch I ain’t Jared” — are not directed toward the Queen Barb, as Cardi jokes she still has girls from her old ‘hood in the Bronx, NY that want to “jump” her. When Charlamagne presses her about her feelings toward Nicki, her comeback is classic Cardi: “She ain’t never f*cked my man!”

The outspoken Dominican rapper also spoke on her relationship with Offset of the Migos, working seven nights a week as a stripper, and being “hood” but not dumb, as many of her detractors might think. When asked if there was a more conventional rap remix of “Bodak Yellow” due, with the Latin remix burning up the charts as well, Cardi was evasive but teased “It’s coming.” It looks like her world takeover isn’t slowing up anytime soon.