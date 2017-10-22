Cardi B And Offset Are Back Together And ‘Couple Goals’ Again

10.22.17

It happens in every relationship, somebody gets mad, says some things they don’t really mean and they “break up.” Sometimes, both halves of the couple even take the squabble to social media too make it a little bit messier and then a few hours later they’re right back together. It’s harmless couples stuff but when you’re Cardi B and have a social media following in the millions, it’s headline news.

That’s exactly what happened Saturday night when Cardi took to Instagram to announce that she was single after breaking up with her boyfriend Offset. Well, just hours later the breakup is off as Cardi and Offset quickly announced they’re fine, and Cardi even offered a peace offering to her beau. “I exaggerated a lil bit earlier cause I was really upset and the Bronx girl in me always has to go to the extreme,” Cardi said in her Instagram story. “I came to my senses now. I’m sorry… Waffle House on me?”

Clearly Offset accepted the apology and everything is back to normal for the doting couple. Cardi even took to Twitter to further explain after he dad yelled at her over the rumors.

