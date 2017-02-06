Are Cardi B And Migos’ Offset Rap’s Next Big Power Couple?

#CardiB and #Offset pulled off the Super Bowl together in that Lambo 👀 @moquickatl got the juice on this story up next! | #StreetzMorningTakeover @joclive @shawtythecomedian A video posted by Streetz 94.5 Atlanta (@streetz945atl) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:47am PST

Move over Jay Z and Beyonce, Young Thug and Jerrika, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir! Your time is up. The streets are finally getting new #relationshipgoals for ambitious hoodgirls and rap stars to aspire to.

Migos’ Offset and Cardi B were spotted kicking it together at Super Bowl LI on Sunday. The rumored couple was enjoying the game from the sidelines and went live on Instagram to reveal their budding new relationship. Offset and Cardi were later spotted riding off into the night in a rented lambo.