//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you were looking for clarity on the Cardi B and Offset engagement rumor, Cardi didn’t offer any when she spoke briefly on the red carpet at the MTV VMA’s on Sunday night. When asked by The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne about the rumor she chose to sing fellow Love And Hip Hop alumni Rasheeda’s “Marry Me” instead of offering a true yes or no.

“Do you see a ring on my ring finger?” she sang while showing off a ringless ring finger, before adding “I’m a woman, every woman I think wants to get married and have children.” Cardi then noted it’s never too early to get married and encouraged, presumably Offset, by saying “If you want to propose to me, you can.”

Cardi and Offset are rumored to have gotten engaged last week after he proposed to her in private. Cardi seemingly confirmed the report on Facebook, but has yet to do so anywhere else. Just a few minutes later Cardi rocked the preshow with a performance of her surging hit “Bodak Yellow,” so whether she got engaged or not it was a landmark weekend for Cardi as she continues to gain momentum.