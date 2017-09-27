One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

It finally happened, after a hard-fought battle Cardi B secured the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart with her hit “Bodak Yellow,” making history and defying the odds in the process. It seemed like the whole world was happy for Cardi — even her stiffest competition, Taylor Swift — but as usual there was one sour grape in the bunch: Azealia Banks. In a series of since-deleted tweets, the troublesome rapper questioned the motives of those supporting Cardi, blamed colorism for her success and even went so far as to call Cardi “poor mans Nicki (Minaj).”

It wasn’t all that surprising, as Azealia usually has something to say, and it’s hardly ever a popular opinion, but Cardi responded gracefully and threw a slight jab at her foe by pointing out that she too is a huge fan of “Bodak.” Cardi took to her social media platform of choice, Instagram, and posted a short video of Azealia listening to “Bodak” and losing her sh*t like everybody else does when they hear the song. “One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1!” Cardi said in the post. “Cuz even the HATERS love it!”

It’s a biting dig back at Azealia, and a sweet bit of revenge for Cardi as she enjoys her moment in the sun.