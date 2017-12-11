Getty Image

From a horrible, terrible situation in which a teen boy’s bullying led him to a tearful plea for people to stop being so mean, comes some redemption for the human race in a reminder that the bullied won’t be stepped on forever. Keaton Jones went viral after his mother filmed him wondering why he was being constantly made fun of at school, and the video has led to nearly the entirety of the WWE roster reaching out to the young man in addition to NFL teams and the UFC.

Now, it’s the music industry and Hollywood’s turn, with everyone from Snoop Dogg asking the Tennessee teen to contact him via DM, to Cardi B ranting against bullying after saying she spent the night in tears following a viewing of the video. Many people throughout the hip-hop world have shared the heartbreaking video to spread an anti-bullying message, and it’s reached a viral status few moments ever see, which has led to a college tuition GoFundMe that’s reached over $40,000 in a day.

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

I’m so Sad and angry like I’m OD hot 😡😪Please teach your kids not to be bullies .Teach them how to be tough 👊🏽but not too pick on others — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 10, 2017

I can’t get that boy I️n that video out my mind 😪I wish i can give him a hug and beat the shit out them kids that pick on him .I don’t care if they kids 👊🏽👊🏽FUCK YOU !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 10, 2017