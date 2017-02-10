Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s a case of world’s colliding. Kodak Black has cast Danielle Bregoli, also known as the “Cash Me Ousside” girl, in his new video for his song “Everything 1k.” The 13-year-old girl made internet famous after she appeared on Dr. Phil doesn’t actually do much in clip besides perform a little rap karaoke while flashing her grill, showing off a handful of Benjamins and attempt her best mean-mug for the camera…which pretty much makes her the perfect stand-in for Kodak Black actually because that’s about the same approach he takes anyway.

Apparently, the video wasn’t something orchestrated by Kodak, so he doesn’t deserve all the credit…or blame, depending on how you view things like this. Bregoli was shooting video, directed by “White Trash Tyler,” last week to use on her social media channels and promote her new clothing line built around her “Cash me ousside howbowdah howbowdehhh” catchprhase, according to TMZ. They needed to her to loosen up a bit for the shoot so they cranked up the Kodak track to do the trick and captured it all on camera. Instead of trashing it as b-roll, her manager passed the footage along to Kodak’s team, they loved it and, since they didn’t have a video planned for the song anyway, here we are with this latest example of synergy.