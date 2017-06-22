Uproxx

One of the most eyebrow raising elements of Chance The Rapper’s most recent tour through North America was the part of the show where he busted out his bombastic Coloring Book banger “No Problems.” While Chance warned record labels not to stop him verbally in the song, a slideshow of images parodying some of the more prominent music companies out there flashed on the screen behind him. Def Jam Records, became “Don’t Join Records.” Atlantic became “Titanic.” Aftermath Entertainment became “Can’t Do Math Entertainment.” Sony became “Phony.” And so on.

Today, Chance took to Twitter to publicly apologize to Dr. Dre for including his imprint Aftermath among the display. “I want to formally apologize to Dr Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music,” he wrote.

“When I went on the Be Encouraged tour I made LED content to satirize and degrade major labels. I made the mistake of including Imprints which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift artists. But also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture. Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers. His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artist like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how i inspire to be. I set out to empower and I completely missed the ball and I know that now. Once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled.”

You can check out all of his tweets below.

