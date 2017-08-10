Chance The Rapper Is Giving Back To Chicago Yet Again With A Backpack Giveaway

At this point, Chance The Rapper may be every bit as known for his humanitarian work in his hometown of Chicago as he is for his rapping, and that’s saying something since the three-time Grammy winner is an international sensation for his exploits on the mic. After a successful set at Lollapalooza in his home town, Chano is back at it again, giving away 30,000 backpacks in the city at the historical Bud Billiken Parade.

Back in March, Chance announced he would be the grand marshal of the parade that’s been running since 1929, and now he’s bringing treats along with him. The Bud Billiken is the largest African American parade in the country, and is a family tradition in the city to get children excited about going back to school. Chance announced his gifts for the crowd on social media, and mentioned they would be stuffed with goodies, but never revealed what. The giveaway is the result of a partnership between Chance’s non-profit organization SocialWorks and State Bags, a Brooklyn-based charitable organization that sells backpacks and accessories and matches each purchase with a donation to a child in need.

It’s just the latest in a long line of charitable deeds by Chance, who continues to give back to his hometown at every opportunity.

