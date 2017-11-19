‘SNL’ And Chance The Rapper Give Us A Boyz II Men Throwback Track Full Of Yearning For Barack Obama’s Return

#Chance The Rapper #SNL
11.19.17 2 hours ago

If there’s one thing for sure about SNL, they still have the classic R&B flavor locked down. It’s not “Dick In A Box,” but Chance The Rapper’s ode to Barack Obama to the tune of any number of Boyz II Men songs. It’s got the soulful talking portion and it’s full of that yearning you might expect to hear about a lost love. The difference here is that it is a president and it likely echoes the way a lot of people feel in the country right now.

Chance and the others look a lot better than Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake’s version of Color Me Badd, which translates to the real life inspirations too. There aren’t many people that are going to take Color Me Badd over Boyz II Men or even K-Ci and JoJo. They’d also likely take Barack Obama over Donald Trump right about now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper#SNL
TAGSBARACK OBAMABOYZ II MENCHANCE THE RAPPERSNL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP