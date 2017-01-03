Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper And Childish Gambino Hanging Out Can Only Be A Good Thing

01.03.17 34 mins ago

Hawaii then LA, back to work. #roscoeswetsuit

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Good news: Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino are hanging out again! It’s been a few years since the duo appeared together on a recording, though it has happened quite a few times across various projects in the past, most interestingly during Gambino’s Because The Internet era. For a few months now, Chance has been hinting that a full-fledged collaborative effort between the two was on the horizon, simply answering “Yes” to a question about whether the project could see the light of day. Now, the project seems closer than ever with Chance posting a picture of the duo to Instagram, presumably taken somewhere in Australia, with the caption “Hawaii then LA, back to work. #roscoeswetsuit”

For those that don’t know, “Roscoe’s Wetsuit” term that appeared just before the release of Gambino’s Because The Internet, though its true meaning was never actually revealed, though with the inclusion of the phrase in Chance’s post, some are now beginning to speculate that this might have actually been the title of the collaborative project the whole time.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Chance was once again asked about the collaboration, though he neglected to provide many details. “I know for a fact that it’s going to come out… I think it’ll come out,” he said, before retracing his steps and stating “I don’t want to say too much.” Check out a clip from the interview below.

CHANCE THE RAPPER CHILDISH GAMBINO

