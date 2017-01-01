Chance The Rapper’s One-Year-Old Daughter Is An Adorable Child Prodigy

Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

01.01.17 18 mins ago

Chance The Rapper finally introduced his one-year-old daughter to fans on social media on Saturday. The Chicago rapper shared several clips of little Kensli on his Instagram and credited his mini-me with renewing his relationship with God. Basically, Kensli’s why we were blessed with Coloring Book.

“This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She’s the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love,” the 23-year-old captioned the cutest little picture of his adorable daughter. “She is everything I am but much better. I can’t wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me.”

Chance later thanked his daughter’s mom, his own mom and God in a separate post of his daughter singing and showering him with kisses, writing, “Dads know you can’t/won’t get this love anywhere else. We are the chosen few, the responsibility is heavy but duty is an honor.”

The mindie artist also shared a lovely video clip of Kensli playing the harmonica. Here’s where it gets amazing because I’m pretty sure that little girl gave us a wee bit of Wyclef Jean’s “Gone Till November.” Listen for yourself because I’m not crazy. I know what I heard! Also supporting my statement is the fact that “November” is also on Chance’s Bath Time Playlist. Coincidence? I think not. It won’t be long now before we hear a Chance x Kensli record.

