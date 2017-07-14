Russell Simmons Says He’s Getting Chance The Rapper To Host Def Poetry Jam On HBO

#Chance The Rapper #Kanye West
07.14.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Well, Chance the Rapper seems like he’s a busy guy lately. How he manages, the world may never know.

While he’s planning to save Soundcloud, popping up at NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert, cozying up to the Obamas, and somehow still finding the time to play pickup with his rapper buddies, he may have to add yet another job to his expanding list of duties.

According to the original hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, Chance has been in negotiations with Uncle Rush to host the comeback of Simmons’ popular slam poetry show, Def Poetry Jam. Simmons tweeted out: “Super excited. Been in negotiation with Chance The Rapper to host Def Poetry Jam for HBO!” following up with a question for the fans, “Would you guys like to see that?”

Considering Chance is quite the poet himself, and that Def Poetry Jam helped to introduce the world to the old Kanye West, who used the show to debut the verses that would eventually become the soulful breakup anthem “Bittersweet” with John Mayer, and the show was previously hosted by Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), this move would absolutely be a proper fit for the Chicago rapper who has garnered comparisons to both. Simmons hasn’t followed up yet with any specific dates, but fans of both the show and Chance should stay tuned.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper#Kanye West
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERKanye Westmos defRUSSELL SIMMONS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP