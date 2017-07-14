Getty Image

Well, Chance the Rapper seems like he’s a busy guy lately. How he manages, the world may never know.

While he’s planning to save Soundcloud, popping up at NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert, cozying up to the Obamas, and somehow still finding the time to play pickup with his rapper buddies, he may have to add yet another job to his expanding list of duties.

Super excited. Been in negotiation with @chancetherapper to host Def poetry jam for HBO. !!!! Would u guys like to see that #Emmys — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 14, 2017

According to the original hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, Chance has been in negotiations with Uncle Rush to host the comeback of Simmons’ popular slam poetry show, Def Poetry Jam. Simmons tweeted out: “Super excited. Been in negotiation with Chance The Rapper to host Def Poetry Jam for HBO!” following up with a question for the fans, “Would you guys like to see that?”

Considering Chance is quite the poet himself, and that Def Poetry Jam helped to introduce the world to the old Kanye West, who used the show to debut the verses that would eventually become the soulful breakup anthem “Bittersweet” with John Mayer, and the show was previously hosted by Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), this move would absolutely be a proper fit for the Chicago rapper who has garnered comparisons to both. Simmons hasn’t followed up yet with any specific dates, but fans of both the show and Chance should stay tuned.