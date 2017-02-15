Chance The Rapper has had it with Donald Trump using Chicago as a metaphor for all of America’s ills.

In a new interview for The Undefeated with Chicago Bulls’ bright spot Jimmy Butler and Chance, the pair tried to spread hope about the future of their hometown. While discussing it, Chance turned his attention toward Donald Trump’s inflamatory tweets about “sending in the feds” to the third-largest city in the United States.

Chance — who has personal connections to the city’s politics through his father — said he hoped that Trump wasn’t implying a martial takeover of his city.

“I hope he’s coming in to do some type of federal overturn of our state and city budgets in terms of schooling and housing,” Chance said. “I’m tired of n*ggas talkin’ about Chicago like it’s a Third World country. Like, that it’s not a place of booming business with a very successful downtown and all types of new development. It sounds like he was announcin’ he was going to war with Chicago.”

Chance expanded on his comments in an accompanying video segment, which you can watch up top.

“I can only expect that he means he’s gonna, from a federal level, help out with, you know, the teachers’ strike and the union issues,” he said. “I don’t like to think that he, you know, said what he meant or meant what he said.”

It’s not the first time that Chance has spoken out against a New Yorker painting his home as a war zone. Chance ranted against Spike Lee’s movie Chi-Raq, saying that its representation of Chicago was “exploitative and problematic.”