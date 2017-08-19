Getty Image

By just about every metric 2017 has been by far the most successful year of Chance The Rapper’s career. He won three Grammy awards, including Best Rap Album for Coloring Book, and became the first person to ever claim a Gammy with a streaming-only album, he charted his first ever No. 1 record and toured the world on his Magnificent Coloring Book tour. Now, he’s setting precedence again, as Chance was honored with a spot on Fortune’s annual 40 Under 40 list where they rank “the most influential young people in business.”

Chano landed at No. 29, a respectable showing, especially when you consider that at 24 years old, he’s the youngest person to long on the list, ever. For the brief profile, Fortune cited Chance’s business dealings with the likes of Nike, Nestle and the $500,000 deal he made with Apple for a few weeks of exclusivity of Coloring Book as reasons for his placement on the list.

It’s a prestigious list every year, and this year Chance joins the likes of Serena Williams (No. 7), Kevin Hart (No. 17) and Mark Zuckerberg (No. 2). This year the list is topped by the 39-year-old President of France Emmanuel Macron, who became the youngest French President ever when he won the election back in May.