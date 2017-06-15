“Smoke Break” was one of the standouts of Chance The Rapper’s critically-acclaimed Coloring Book mixtape, and he’s already collaborated with Future to give the people *another one* -– but when will it be officially released? Last night at his Tampa concert, Chance treated his audience to a snippet of “My Peak,” an introspective collab between the two artists. Though his own and Future’s lyrics are distorted in the 90-second video clip, the track sounds nothing short of promising. Chance has teased it before, most notably with an in-studio video on his Instagram page in February:
Who knows what project the powerful song will be on, or how soon a full CDQ quality track will be available, but Chance’s fans are patiently waiting it’s arrival.
On the moody, piano-driven trap burner, Chance celebrates his baby mama getting her masters, right after Future lets us know he doesn’t measure his lean anymore because he’s color-coded the potency — it’s a wonderful thing. The track sounds like a potential banger, with thunderous bass careening around a piano loop. “My Peak” is a fitting name for the track from Future Hendrix’s perspective, as many of his fans enjoy him the most on cloudy, pensive records such as this. Listen to the longer snippet of it up top.
