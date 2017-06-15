Chance The Rapper Performed A Snippet Of His New Future Collab And It’s Peak Trap

#Hip Hop #Music
06.15.17 2 hours ago

“Smoke Break” was one of the standouts of Chance The Rapper’s critically-acclaimed Coloring Book mixtape, and he’s already collaborated with Future to give the people *another one* -– but when will it be officially released? Last night at his Tampa concert, Chance treated his audience to a snippet of “My Peak,” an introspective collab between the two artists. Though his own and Future’s lyrics are distorted in the 90-second video clip, the track sounds nothing short of promising. Chance has teased it before, most notably with an in-studio video on his Instagram page in February:

#mypeak

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Who knows what project the powerful song will be on, or how soon a full CDQ quality track will be available, but Chance’s fans are patiently waiting it’s arrival.

On the moody, piano-driven trap burner, Chance celebrates his baby mama getting her masters, right after Future lets us know he doesn’t measure his lean anymore because he’s color-coded the potency — it’s a wonderful thing. The track sounds like a potential banger, with thunderous bass careening around a piano loop. “My Peak” is a fitting name for the track from Future Hendrix’s perspective, as many of his fans enjoy him the most on cloudy, pensive records such as this. Listen to the longer snippet of it up top.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hip Hop#Music
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERFutureHip HopMusicrealtalkUnreleased

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP