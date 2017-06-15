Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Smoke Break” was one of the standouts of Chance The Rapper’s critically-acclaimed Coloring Book mixtape, and he’s already collaborated with Future to give the people *another one* -– but when will it be officially released? Last night at his Tampa concert, Chance treated his audience to a snippet of “My Peak,” an introspective collab between the two artists. Though his own and Future’s lyrics are distorted in the 90-second video clip, the track sounds nothing short of promising. Chance has teased it before, most notably with an in-studio video on his Instagram page in February:

#mypeak A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

Who knows what project the powerful song will be on, or how soon a full CDQ quality track will be available, but Chance’s fans are patiently waiting it’s arrival.

For real though when's My Peak with Chance and Future officially coming out — Shane (@MrShaneReilly) June 15, 2017

am I the only one who still can't wait for My Peak by Future & Chance the Rapper to finally drop ? — His Royal Freshness (@Klausbertius) June 13, 2017

On the moody, piano-driven trap burner, Chance celebrates his baby mama getting her masters, right after Future lets us know he doesn’t measure his lean anymore because he’s color-coded the potency — it’s a wonderful thing. The track sounds like a potential banger, with thunderous bass careening around a piano loop. “My Peak” is a fitting name for the track from Future Hendrix’s perspective, as many of his fans enjoy him the most on cloudy, pensive records such as this. Listen to the longer snippet of it up top.