Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’re looking for drug use in Jamila Woods’ dreamy music video for “LSD,” you may end up disappointed. There’s nothing here but good, clean family fun, courtesy of Ashley Huicochea, a recent graduate of Prosser Career Academy in Chicago who wrote the treatment as part of Woods’ challenge to Chicago Public School students. She won and shadowed the directors (Sam Bailey + Vincent Martell) during the shoot, along with six other finalists who shadowed key crew members.

“LSD” comes from Heavn, Woods’ 2016 debut EP, a self-caring, self-praising, gorgeous little piece of spiritual R&B in the vein of Solange’s A Seat At The Table which may have been overlooked, but is still receiving support in the form of singles like “LSD” and “Holy.”

Meanwhile, Chance, Jamila, Common, Vic Mensa, and other Chicago artists were prominently featured in last year’s Billboard documentary Fighting for Chicago: The New Dissidents, which details artists’ activist efforts to improve education and quality of life for CPS students and the youth growing up in a Windy City that has seemingly forgotten about them.

Heavn will be receiving its first physical release via Jagjaguwar/Closed Sessions on October 6 of this year, and is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music for the first time today. A full list of “LSD” contest winners can be found below.

“LSD” Winners:

Ashley Huicochea — Prosser Career Academy (Treatment Winner/Director Shadow)

Precious Ingram — Simeon Career Academy (Wardrobe Shadow)

Patricia Frazier — Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep (Camera Shadow)

Sara Gieger — Kenwood Academy (Camera Shadow)

Cleo Shine — Nicolas Senn High (Camera Shadow)

Emilio Nieto — Lindblom Math and Science Academy (Art Direction Shadow)

Jaylon Guyton — Bulls College Prep (Art Direction Shadow)