Last holiday season, Chance The Rapper and Jeremih teamed up for the super fun nine-track mixtape Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama. Well, it’s almost Christmas time again, and now it looks like the two are working on a Santa-approved sequel to the project.

Although this has been confirmed by neither artist, producer Bongo ByTheWay says that the currently untitled release is currently being finished, and he calls it “a completion” of Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama:

“It’s gonna be a little bit of both [classic remakes and original material], but pretty much, it’s gonna be a completion of that project. We just put it out for the culture, for the fans and stuff. Now, we’re really finishing it up and we’re gonna put it out right. It’s gonna have new music. It’s gonna be mixed and mastered and everything We’re literally still putting it together It’s gonna be one of those [where] everything is gonna come together super fast.”

It makes sense that it’s coming down to the wire like this: Chance said that he only started working on Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama on December 6th last year, so if anything, they’re ahead of schedule this time around. That mixtape featured contributions from Noname, Zaytoven, Hannibal Buress, and others, and speaking of Buress, maybe his verse that was left off of Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama will make the cut this time around.

Listen to the original Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama mixtape here.