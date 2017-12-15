Chance The Rapper Shares A Hilarious Parody Ad For His Upcoming Holiday Album With Jeremih

#Chance The Rapper
Hip-Hop Editor
12.15.17

Chance the Rapper clearly wants to corner the market on holiday albums, and not just by becoming “the Mariah Carey of Thanksgiving.” The Chicago rapper tweeted a hilarious ad for the upcoming follow-up deluxe edition of his 2016 Christmas album with Jeremih, Merry Christmas Lil Mama, this afternoon to prime fans for its release next week.

The video mimics the format and presentation of cable commercials for holiday compilation albums right down to the scrolling tracklist including updated versions of such Christmas “classics” as “Chitown Christmas,” “I’m Your Santa,” and “Snowed In,” completing with a faux order phone number (1-800-THE-INTERNET) declaring all the outlets the album will be available for streaming. The generous Chicagoans ensured that their gift will be available no matter what service you subscribe to, as it will not only be available on Spotify and Apple Music but also Soundcloud, Audiomack, and even Pandora.

Chance has had a busy year full of charitable donations and hilarious television appearances, so it’s probably tough for him to find the time to create more original music, which makes this Christmas album smart for strategic reasons (reminding people that he actually still does the occupation implied by his name), but it’s also a great gift from a rapper who loves to give every chance he gets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERJeremihMerry Christmas Lil' Mama

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 8 hours ago 9 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago 14 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 1 day ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP