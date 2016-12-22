Chance The Rapper is no stranger to surprise or unorthodox musical releases. At the zenith of the anticipation for his follow up to his lauded 2013 mixtape Acid Rap he released an experimental project with Donnie Trumpet in Surf. A few months later he collaborated with Oakland’s Lil B for a random mixtape and now there are rumors of a project with Childish Gambino that’s either in the works or already finished depending on who you believe. So who know’s what else Chance has tucked, but late Wednesday night he hopped on Twitter and released his new holiday themed mixtape with fellow Chicago native Jeremih, titled Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.

Merry Christmas Lil Mama: A New Mixtape by Jeremih & Chance https://t.co/SHQSgCZipt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 22, 2016

Jeremih posted his own announcement on Instagram with a copy of Monday’s Chicago Tribune and his hat next to Chance’s signature “3” hat, indicating they wrapped the project up as late as Monday this week.

Merry Christmas Lil MaMa https://soundcloud.com/chancetherapper/sets/merry-christmas-lil-mama-jeremih-chance A photo posted by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:42pm PST

It’s not the duo’s first collaboration and surely won’t be their last. The nine-song release hosts a wide array of sounds. “Snowed In” has a cuffing season vibe while “I’m Your Santa” is a steppers anthem that should make Chi-town happy. “Joy” gets down to the reason for the season as sing praises for “the birthday boy.” Jeremih even covers the familiar chorus of Jackson 5’s classic “I Want You Back” on “Stranger At The Table” with a holiday twist.

The tape caps a banner year for Chance, including monster collabs with superstars and another hailed release in Coloring Book. For Jeremih, 2016 was tultumous and included him getting kicked off his tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR but this might be just the rub he needs to get hit the ground running in 2017.

Stream Chance The Rapper and Jeremih’s Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama below.