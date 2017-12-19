Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih gave their fans a treat last week with a commercial for the re-release of their Merry Christmas Lil Mama mixtape. It’s not any old re-release though, the mixtape will have a whopping 18 new tracks. That’s a stocking – or phone library – stuffer if there ever was one. Today, Chano and Jeremih went to 92.3 in their native Chicago to talk about the mixtape and give us a preview of the tracks. One of the standouts was “Ms. Parker,” a fun track that plays off of the infamous character from “Friday.”

Over soft guitar plucks, we here Chance asking “can I shovel your snow?,” while Jeremih sings under his vocals. The two display the chemistry that made the first version of Merry Christmas Lil Mama a beloved project, with a range of melody over the trap-leaning production. They also announced that Common and Lena Waithe played drums throughout the album, making it an even more star-studded Christmas affair.

We all have our own holiday song staples, but there’s no reason we can’t add new bops to the rotation – especially of the hip-hop variety. It’s not just Chance and Jeremih though: DMX recently announced he was getting into the ring with an official cover of “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer.”