Chance The Rapper’s Fans Want Him To Become The Mayor Of Chicago

Chance The Rapper’s fans are a powerful bunch. They helped push him to the biggest streaming-only album first week sales ever, get him Grammy nominated and got to revel in the joy of him actually winning three awards at the big show. Now, they’re on another mission and thought it seems far fetched now, it would be foolish to doubt them or Chano.

Some of his supporters have set up a new website chano4mayor.com, and a Twitter account, @chano4mayor2k19 dedicated to getting Chance elected as Mayor of Chicago in 2019.

“Rahm Emanuel has been in office since 2011. In that time we’ve seen the closure of 50 public schools, the largest in history,” the website states. “The city shut down 6 of its 12 mental health clinics. The Department of Justice found a pattern of civil rights violations by the Chicago Police Department, including but not limited to the murder of Laquan McDonald. It’s time for change.”

In their eyes, that change is getting Chance elected in two years. “We want a mayor who will fight for public education. We want a mayor who will reinvest in black and brown communities on the South and West Sides,” the site states. “We want a mayor who will address our epidemic of gun violence without the brutality of police or prisons. We want a mayor who will let the young people of Chicago lead.”

While it may seem the site and campaign is born out of his “Somewhere In Paradise” lyrics “They say I’m savin’ my city, say I’m stayin’ for good / They screamin’ Chano for Mayor / I’m thinkin’ maybe I should” his charitable donations to the city’s schools and his overall outlook on improving the city appear to be the chief motivators here.

Chance has yet to respond, but again, after all he’s accomplished thus far, it would be foolish to just assume he won’t run and win.