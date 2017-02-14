Chance The Rapper is seizing on the momentum of his big night at the Grammys to announce his next set of tour dates and, if one were to describe them, it would have to be “extensive.” Beginning in April, Chano will embark on a 37-city musical mission across the map through parts of California, Texas and New York as well as stops in spots like Atlanta, Baltimore and Salt Lake City. He’s going to be almost literally everywhere with Chicago being the only major stop that’s conspicuously missing at the moment.
Chance spent most of late last year, from September through November, on his Magnificent Coloring Book tour in support of his independently released mixtape Coloring Book. The project was released free via Apple Music with the rapper choosing to make his earnings via touring, merchandise and other alternatives in this new music economy.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 14 at ChanceRaps.com at 7 p.m. ET. Check the full set of cities and dates below.
April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View
April 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
April 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik
April 30 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center
May 2 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks
May 5 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA
May 6 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA
May 7 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
May 9 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
May 10 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha
May 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 13 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
May 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
May 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace in Auburn Hills
May 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
May 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
May 21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
May 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
May 25 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
May 26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
May 28 – Seattle, WA @ Sasquatch
May 31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
June 2 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball
June 3 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 4 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 6 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
June 7 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
June 8 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion
June 10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater
June 13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
October 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Join The Discussion: Log In With