Chance The Rapper is seizing on the momentum of his big night at the Grammys to announce his next set of tour dates and, if one were to describe them, it would have to be “extensive.” Beginning in April, Chano will embark on a 37-city musical mission across the map through parts of California, Texas and New York as well as stops in spots like Atlanta, Baltimore and Salt Lake City. He’s going to be almost literally everywhere with Chicago being the only major stop that’s conspicuously missing at the moment.

Chance spent most of late last year, from September through November, on his Magnificent Coloring Book tour in support of his independently released mixtape Coloring Book. The project was released free via Apple Music with the rapper choosing to make his earnings via touring, merchandise and other alternatives in this new music economy.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 14 at ChanceRaps.com at 7 p.m. ET. Check the full set of cities and dates below.

thank YOU GUYS for everything. tour goes on sale at ChanceRaps.com at 7pm ET A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:00am PST

April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View

April 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

April 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik

April 30 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center

May 2 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks

May 5 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA

May 6 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA

May 7 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

May 9 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

May 10 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha

May 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 13 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

May 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

May 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace in Auburn Hills

May 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

May 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

May 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

May 25 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

May 26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

May 28 – Seattle, WA @ Sasquatch

May 31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

June 2 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball

June 3 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 4 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 6 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

June 7 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

June 8 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion

June 10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

June 13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl