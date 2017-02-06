Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chance The Rapper has always seemed to do things as unorthodox as he can. Never selling music, following up a critically acclaimed solo project with a passion project with his friends, forcing the world to reevaluate what type of music is Grammy-eligable and more. One of his latest efforts to push the envelope fell a bit flat when he premiered the “How Great” video on Twitter, so now he’s trying to again by premiering the “Same Drugs” video on Facebook Live.

The video is a simple production, with Chano playing piano with a muppet seated next to him, later standing up to perform while snowflakes fall on him. Finally walking through the “video set” and revealing that everybody besides Chance in this world is a Jim Henson-inspired muppet as well.

As one of the best songs on Coloring Book, “Same Drugs” was practically begging to be given a music video and Chance finally fed his fans exactly what they’ve been glamouring for. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as he’s nominated for seven awards including the big Best New Artist award at the Grammys this weekend and is set to perform at the show.

Safe to say this could and probably will be a big week for young Chancelor. The video embed from his Facebook Live, which is below, seems to currently be unavailable, but there is a stream of the clip up top.