Chance The Rapper Awkwardly Dances His Nerves Away In A New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

#Chance The Rapper #SNL
11.15.17 27 mins ago

Chance The Rapper may be a rapper (as a recent jumbotron graphic thoroughly pointed out), but he’s also a bit of a renaissance man. He’s proven that he’s a pretty strong singer too, and he’s been trying his hand at acting recently, like in his upcoming movie Slice. Now he’s getting ready to take his talents to sketch comedy as he prepares to host the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, but as a recent promo video indicates, he might be a little nervous about it.

Thankfully, Beck Bennett is here to help: When Chance asks the SNL cast member how he’s going to be ready for Saturday, Bennett reassuringly tells him that just dancing it out might help. This bit of advice instantly progresses into a high-energy and red-tinted dance party that gradually welcomes Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and other cast members.

Then things get real, meaning back to reality: The upbeat music and disco lighting was all in their heads, which becomes clear when Keenan Thompson walks be the action and just sees six people awkwardly dancing in a small room. “Smokin’ my stuff… smokin’ my stuff,” Thompson says as he shakes his head and removes himself from the situation.

This Saturday’s episode is going to be super hip-hop heavy, since Eminem is the musical guest. In the meantime, watch the clip above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper#SNL
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERsaturday night liveSNL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP