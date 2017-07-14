It Looks Like Chance The Rapper Has Officially Saved Soundcloud

Apparently, while in talks with Russell Simmons to bring back HBO’s Def Poetry Jam, Chance was also formulating a plan to save Soundcloud.

Well, it looks like whatever he was working on behind the scenes has paid off. The Southside Chicago MC took to Twitter to share the news that the struggling social streaming service, which was so strapped for cash it was apparently going to have to shut down for good by the end of the year, is officially saved. He tweeted out, “Just had a very fruitful call with (Soundcloud CEO) Alex Ljung. Soundcloud is here to stay.”

There’s no word on what that means for the music site where Chance and other rappers have gotten their starts just yet, but it’s certainly good news for any artists, DJs, and podcasters who would have had to search for other hosting arrangements had it shut down. Chance has been a bit of a superhero of late, donating to Chicago’s schools, receiving humanitarian awards and acknowledgment from the former First Family, and generally living up to the positive public persona that’s been so instrumental in his incredible rise to superstardom. While details on the Soundcloud deal are scant at the moment, fans and users of the streaming service owe a debt of gratitude to the indie rap wiz kid.

