To paraphrase a quote from a late, great MC Chance The Rapper is for the children. To prove it, he’s made his debut on the defining television show of American childhood, Sesame Street. The generous Chicago wordsmith appeared on the show alongside Elmo, Rosita, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby to give a loving shout out to his daughter Kensli, who we assume is a big fan of the show, considering she falls squarely within the long-running program’s demographic. He posted a video of the heart-tugging moment to his Twitter, promising to give her a big hug when he gets home. He also used the opportunity to complain to Oscar The Grouch about his music’s reception in a separate video.

Chance’s adorable daughter made her own cameo appearance on the rapper’s social media recently, helping him to unbox his Coloring Book Grammys after receiving them in the mail. She’s also been a huge inspiration for his music; in new song “First World Problems” he jokes that she barely recognizes him without his trademark “3” hat that he debuted in the run-up to Coloring Book‘s 2016 release. It’s also not the first time he’s cameoed alongside co-stars of the muppet variety; he recruited a small platoon of furry puppets for his “Same Drugs” video earlier this year.

He’s been enjoying more screen time of late, with a successful hosting gig on Saturday Night Live that revealed some serious comedic chops as he both performed and wrote for several of the show’s hilarious sketches, including one where Chance portrays a clueless sports commentator making some out-of-depth observations about a hockey game. Chance is probably still working on new music (after all, his name isn’t Chance The Actor — yet), but more screen time for the cheerful Chicagoan could never go amiss.