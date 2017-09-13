Everybody tweet #10Day and change their avatar to mine pic.twitter.com/aRYMaWp6 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2012

Chance The Rapper is a model citizen who in just the past few weeks has done great things like offer to grill chicken for charity and raise over $2 million for Chicago schools, but now he finds himself in some legal trouble: He’s being sued for copyright infringement over “Windows,” a track from his debut 2012 mixtape 10 Day.

The Chicago Tribune reports that lawyer and jazz musician Abdul Wali Muhammad filed a federal lawsuit on Chicago on Tuesday, accusing the rapper of “blatant and willful infringement” for sampling a “significant portion” of Lonnie Liston Smith’s 1980 song “Bridge Through Time,” which Muhammad (formerly known as Eric P. Saunders) composed and owns the copyright of.

Muhammad is seeking damages and has requested that a federal judge order Chance to stop “copying, distributing, performing, selling or offering to sell” the song. Muhammad’s attorney says he contacted Chance’s team about the infringement in May, but that “Chance failed and refused to take any action to halt access to the infringing song.”

10 Day was originally released as a free mixtape on April 3, 2012, although it was accidentally available for purchase on iTunes briefly in January, along with his 2013 mixtape Acid Rap. The mistake was quickly remedied, though, and Chance said at the time, “10 Day was fraudulently put on iTunes and Apple Music. It’ll be down shortly. 10 Day and Acid Rap will always be inclusive, elusive and free.”

10day was fraudulently put on iTunes and applemusic. It'll be down shortly. 10day and acid rap will always be inclusive, elusive and free — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 8, 2017

Chance or any representatives have yet to make a public comment about the lawsuit. Chance has been more careful when dealing with samples in recent years, though, since he kept “Grown Ass Kid” off of Coloring Book because he couldn’t legally clear the track.

Listen to “Windows” above, and hear “Bridge Through Time” below.