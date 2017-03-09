Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper Tells A Chicago Paper To ‘Get The F**k Back’

Real Talk Editor
03.09.17

Family always.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

On Wednesday, Mary Mitchell, a columnist and editorial board member for the Chicago Sun-Times ran a story titled, “Child-support spat could hurt Chance the Rapper’s image.” In the piece, Mitchell openly questions whether Chance’s ongoing custody hearings with the mother of his child could affect his “good guy” image. She cites recently released court papers to advance here theory.

Coming in the wake of Chance’s tremendous, $1,000,000 gift to Chicago Public Schools, Mitchell – who openly admits to have never heard a single piece of Chance’s music – questions whether his negotiations in court might undercut his positive image.

Right now, Chance looks like a hero in the ‘hood.
But child support is an emotionally charged issue that plays a big role in the high level of poverty in the black community.
If this personal issue is handled callously in the public, Chance the Rapper’s clean-cut image could take a big hit.
After all, you can’t hand out money to benefit children you don’t know and come off looking like you are being stingy when it comes to your own child.

Chance himself quickly caught wind of the story and posted a video to his Instagram alongside both his daughter and his daughter’s mother looking quite happy, while telling the Sun-Times to “get the f**k back.” The video was captioned, “Family Always.” Check it out for yourself above.

Around The Web

TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERchicagoChild Support
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP