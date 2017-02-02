I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

In the new era of America, everybody seems to be missing Barack Obama, for obvious reasons. Chance The Rapper is just like everybody else, but he’s giving his thanks to Barack and the Obama family in an interesting and fashionable way: by immortalizing them with a new line of t-shirts, sweaters and a jersey.

Chance teamed up with Fat Tiger Works out of Chicago to put together the line and it’s going to sell out faster than you can read this sentence. “With this project O wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I can do whatever i wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be,” said Fat Tiger’s Joe Fresh of the project. “The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially and most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet.”

The line features several different tees, including one with Barack donning a crown and another with his daughter Maliah’s name splattered across the chest. There’s also a “Just Married” sweater, with a few airbrushed hearts, Barack and Michelle’s names and wedding bands on the back. The line ranges from $35 to $150 along with a $25 poster, and can be purchased as well at the ThankUObama site here.