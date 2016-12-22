Chance The Rapper’s had a banner year in 2016, largely due to his own doing as an independent artist. Yet, that isn’t to say he didn’t have offers for help. In fact, Chance now admits Kanye West extended an offer for him to join G.O.O.D. Music, but the Coloring Book rapper fought the urge to join forces with his idol.

“It’s not easy at all, definitely not telling Kanye,” Chance told ABC’s Robin Roberts when she asked about passing up the chance to ink a deal with his idol. “It’s definitely hard keeping that resistance, but I want to teach people that it’s doable without.”

The 23-year-old was featured as one of Roberts’ Game Changers for 2016 thanks to his ability to release his music for free and create a career for himself without the traditional support of major music labels. His power plays with Apple Music helped shine light on how artists can maintain control of their careers. “I wanted to give the idea of freedom back to artists and one of the biggest things is control of how you release your music,” he said. “So, streaming and free releases—I figured that’d be a good beacon to have people at least pick up on what i was doing as an independent artist.”

The topic came up in a newly published radio interview with BBC’s Huw Stephens as well. During the conversation, Chance further explained how his main focus was getting his music and messages to people in whatever fashion he decided, instead of having a label negotiate the terms for him. “It’s all about access to me,” he said. “I want everybody to have access. I sell t-shirts, cups and hats, all types of stuff on my website. I’d rather just focus on recording and getting it to as many as many people as possible, which is the internet.”