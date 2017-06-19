Chance The Rapper and social media are a match made in heaven. Throughout his career, the Chicago rapper has used Facebook to show off music videos, Instagram and more to get his message out to the masses. Now the man people wish could be mayor of Chicago has teamed up with Twitter in their latest music promotion #SeeEverySide.

In the one-minute clip, Chance tweets out, “Pumped up for the show tonight. Any requests?” to his 4.3 million followers who immediately pick up on the notion. Soon band members, aspiring musicians, David Crosby and more jump in on the act. Crosby wants the use of real instruments, fans want records such as “Cocoa Butter Kisses” from Acid Rap, “No Problem” from Coloring Book and more. One fan even dares mention that the love for Chance is overhyped, prompting the 24-year-old Chicagoan to look back in disgust.

Twitter has long been a player in aiding the careers of musicians, Chance included. The @TwitterMusic account has over 12.2 million followers and is now an archive of music related tweets from around the world. Once upon a time, it had its own subdirectory with the popular social media platform and its own app which died in 2014.

For now, “Music Is Everything” and according to Twitter, Chance The Rapper is the current face of it.