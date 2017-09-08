Getty Image

Chance The Rapper is generally a pretty positive person, and he’s well known for being a masterful user of social media.

He seems especially fond of Twitter, often tweeting upbeat and encouraging messages to fans, occasionally using the platform to make announcements like his now-infamous “Soundcloud is saved” post.

Twitter users have long had to beware retweeting their favorite public figures, though; the social platform is absolutely lousy with phony, fan-made, “parody” accounts impersonating stars and doling out generic, happy-go-lucky advice (also, I’m almost certain very few of those accounts’ creators actually know what “parody” means).

One classic example of this trope is @ChanceFrom79th, a Chance The Rapper “parody” account that has accumulated over 60,000 followers while tweeting out nuggets of “wisdom” like: “Sometimes you just gotta chill & vibe alone,” and “If your girl sticks around and gives you time to change.. that’s not love, that’s more than love.”

Sometimes you just gotta chill & vibe alone. — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) September 8, 2017

However, It looks like the real Chance The Rapper (Twitter handle: @ChanceTheRapper) himself is a fan. Rather than ignoring or shrugging off the faux-Chance account, he actually quoted one of its more popular posts, which is now the pinned tweet on its profile, writing, “I hereby Formally endorse this fake page.”

I hereby Formally endorse this fake page. https://t.co/3hDnxobuB8 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 8, 2017

The tweet he quoted reads “Canceling plans to read is ok. Skipping a party for the gym is ok. Staying home to cook is ok. Let’s encourage it & respect self improvement,” which isn’t terrible bad advice, after all. Self-care has become a priority of many users online, as social media can occasionally take a negative toll with all the seemingly nonstop trolling.

Meanwhile, with Chance’s seal of approval, @ChanceFrom79th is experiencing a surge in popularity and will no doubt find a much larger audience for its usual musings on life and love.