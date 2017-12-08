.@ChanceTheRapper becomes Chance The Weatherman for @wgn 😂 (via @wgnmorningnews / @eskoletsgo) A post shared by UPROXX (@uproxx) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:49am PST

Chance The Rapper is a many of many hats. Okay, actually, he’s a man of one hat with a “3” on it, but it comes in a variety of different colors. I guess what I’m trying to say is that “The Rapper” is a very limiting title for a person who has his hands in a wide variety of different projects and ventures.

Take this morning for instance. Viewers in Chicago who woke up and turned their channel over to WGN 9 were treated to the sight of Chano gamely delivering the daily weather report. Standing in front of a purple backdrop, he informed the greater Chicago area that the forecast called for cold weather. 19 degrees in Kenosha. 19 degrees in Waukegan. 19 degrees near Midway. And a balmy 20 degrees by the lake itself. He also noted that, according to the map, St. Louis was now part of Illinois.

So, is there a future in broadcast journalism for Chance? I mean, given the work required to put together an able follow-up to his triple-Grammy award winning album Coloring Book, his efforts to channel funding to Chicago public schools, and not to mention the outsized acting chops he’s shown off in stints hosting Saturday Night Live and in those Kit Kat commercials, I think it’s fair to say that his foray into the meteorological field is a one-off.