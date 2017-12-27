Facebook

Chicago drill rapper Chief Keef has quite the reputation for getting in trouble with the law. However, his latest offense is less gangsta rapper and more white-collar employee who wrote the wrong date on the calendar. According to TMZ, Keef missed a Los Angeles court appearance over a fender bender and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

According to the report, Keef was involved in a minor collision in Hollywood in September of this year. When police responded, they found that Keef was driving on a suspended license. He was written a citation and given a court date for earlier in December, but either forgot or blew it off. Now, the next time he gets pulled over could mean ending up in front of a judge again.

Keef’s last arrest was in January of this year after he assaulted and robbed a producer. He also has another failure to appear from earlier this year after skipping another court date in Miami, FL. In that incident, he was charged with a DUI after failing a sobriety test during a traffic stop. Keef apparently has a lot of faith in his lawyers’ ability to get him out of these sticky situations, but maybe he should let someone else do the driving from now on.