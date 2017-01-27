T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

Chief Keef Was Arrested For Allegedly Robbing And Assaulting His Former Producer

john-gotty
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.27.17

Getty Image

Chief Keef finds himself in legal trouble after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a producer named Ramsay Tha Great, per a report by TMZ. The rapper and another individual, allegedly Tadoe, were taken into custody on Thursday after police searched his Tarzana, California home.

The alleged incident apparently happened last week when the 21-year-old rapper and several associates supposedly attacked the producer in his home. Ramsay alleged in an Instagram video that he let the rapper into his home and that one of Keef’s associates was armed with an assault rifle. They assaulted him and took $1,600 he had in his pockets and stole his jewelry he was wearing. “If I was a celebrity I wouldn’t come personally jump a person with you five friends and a Ak 47 that’s just dumb your famous,” he wrote in one caption. “Now, I’m taking everything from you.”

The producer also shared videos showing himself in the hospital after the assault and letting it be known that he planned to file a police report. “I just think someone with $6 million would be smarter,” he said in reference to Sosa’s attack.

Chief Keef is reportedly being held on $500,000 bond for the robbery charge.

The story only saying it once

A video posted by RamsayThaGreat (@ramsay_tha_great) on

Dumb ass hell

A video posted by RamsayThaGreat (@ramsay_tha_great) on

TAGSChief KeefThe Police Blotter
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

